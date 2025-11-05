3.68 BYN
Trump Orders Pentagon to Start Nuclear Testing to Keep Up with Russia and China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump announced that he had ordered the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear testing to keep pace with Russia and China. He stated that the United States currently possesses the most powerful nuclear arsenal, but within five years, China, which ranks third behind Moscow, could catch up.
Incidentally, Russia does not intend to be the first to violate the nuclear test treaty. However, as Vladimir Putin noted, if other parties violate the moratorium, Moscow will be forced to act accordingly and take appropriate retaliatory measures.
Photo: TASS