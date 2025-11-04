21 Contract Worth $160 Million: Summary of Belarusian Government Delegation’s Visit to Kazakhstan

Belarus and Kazakhstan aim to increase their trade turnover to $2 billion by 2030. To identify new growth points, our delegation, led by the Prime Minister, worked in Astana for two days. Special emphasis was placed on cooperation, and today marked the launch of an important new project.

A new service center for MAZ and agreements among business circles were among the key outcomes of the visit. Here’s a summary of the main results.

Industrial Cooperation — Joint Production with Kazakhstan

Today, Kostonay combine harvesters are making their mark across Kazakhstan’s fields. This is a joint assembly project with Belarusian partners, utilizing many components and competencies from Gomselmash. This collaboration covers a third of the local market for forage and grain harvesters. Business leaders acknowledge that such results could not have been achieved through ordinary trade alone — cooperation was the right path.

Today, this industrial project was further developed with the signing of a new contract. We anticipate an expanded model range. For Amkodor, a new chapter is also beginning: previously, the equipment was simply sold, but now it will be assembled locally.

Business Circles of Belarus and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation

Industrial cooperation became the main topic during today’s Belarus-Kazakhstan business council meeting, which gathered around a hundred representatives of the business community. Many had met recently at Innoprom in Minsk. In just a month, their acquaintance has grown into concrete agreements.

Such projects form the backbone of our strong economic ties. Belarus and Kazakhstan have always been, and will remain, reliable partners for each other. This was affirmed by the Prime Ministers of both countries.

Agreements Between the Prime Ministers of Belarus and Kazakhstan

Discussions took place in both narrow and expanded formats, with a focus once again on industrial cooperation. Currently, there are 12 joint projects in the portfolio, with three more in the implementation stage. All of these directly influence our trade figures. While the numbers look good, there is always a desire for more. Ambitious goals are set for the upcoming five years.

What is needed are large-scale projects with a long-term perspective. One such project was launched today.

New MAZ Service Center

All equipment and services will be consolidated on a single site — ensuring quick and high-quality support. The Prime Minister expressed a desire to unveil the “red ribbon” within a year. Meanwhile, a capsule with a message to future generations was laid in the foundation stone.

Two-Day Visit: 21 Contracts Worth $160 Million