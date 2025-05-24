Belarus House officially inaugurated during government delegation's visit to Libya

Belarus House was opened in Benghazi. The ceremony was attended by a government delegation led by Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, who is currently on a working visit to Libya. The parties expressed their intention to develop cooperation across various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and healthcare. They also agreed to deepen parliamentary collaboration.

Located in the heart of Benghazi, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is situated, the Belarus House now stands as a symbolic representation of Belarus in Libya. The building, after renovations, awaits final arrangements. It can confidently be said that the Belarus House has officially established its presence in Libya.

"The Belarus House will serve as a hub for business entities and commercial circles, providing a venue for meetings, negotiations of specific contracts, and their formalization. It will also facilitate the development of new, prioritized initiatives and strategic actions outlined by the head of state of the Republic of Belarus and His Excellency Khalifa Haftar, focusing on the main areas of mutual cooperation," emphasized Viktor Karankevich.

The Belarusian delegation will also visit Libyan healthcare facilities. They will tour hospital wards and medical equipment, noting that Libya is highly interested in cooperation — from personnel training to the supply of medicines.

Alexander Khojaev, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"Currently, we are working within a humanitarian framework that includes educational programs. These are accessible both to students wishing to enroll in our medical universities and to medical professionals seeking further qualification. We believe this track requires in-depth analysis, development, and the pursuit of broader cooperation."

Food security remains a critical issue in Libya, which has been grappling with a prolonged crisis. The country relies heavily on imports, fueling a desire to develop its agriculture sector.

The Belarusian side presented Libyan people with buses, which have already arrived at their destination and are ready for use. If these buses perform well, it’s possible that even more Belarusian vehicles will circulate through the streets of Benghazi.

The delegation demonstrated how a Belarusian tractor operates in the field. Viktor Karankevich noted that Belarus is also prepared to supply mounted and trailer equipment.

This visit continues the high-level agreements reached earlier. In February, Minsk hosted Marshal and Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar. During that visit, leaders reaffirmed their readiness to develop cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya:

"The visit of our Marshal Haftar to Minsk and his negotiations with Alexander Lukashenko served as a significant catalyst for furthering bilateral relations. We have long known the President of Belarus, hold him in deep respect, and regard him as a close friend of the Libyan people. We see promising prospects across various spheres that will bring prosperity to our peoples."