Belarus MFA Strongly Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Civilian Bus with Children

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has issued a firm and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on civilian buses transporting Belarusian citizens, including children, in Russia’s Bryansk region.

Ruslan Varanok, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, stated: "We strongly condemn the attack on a civilian bus carrying Belarusian citizens, including children, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. We regard this as yet another act of terrorism directed against the civilian population. We demand exhaustive explanations from the Ukrainian side."

In light of this tragic incident, the Ministry emphasised several important points:

"We draw attention to the imperative need for strict compliance with the procedures governing the organisation of trips for groups of citizens — especially children — for recreation and recuperation in foreign countries.