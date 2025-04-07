Belarus has put forward a proposal to host a parliamentary summit on security in the BRICS+ format. The nation views BRICS as an esteemed international platform that unites the efforts of the global majority to foster genuine multipolarity, equality, and inclusivity in international relations.

This was highlighted on April 8 at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, where the Belarusian delegation continued its work.

Since January 1, Belarus has held the status of a BRICS partner country. This move represents a thoughtful and deliberate step in the nation’s foreign policy. Many states, including Belarus, associate their hopes for transforming the international system into a fairer multipolar world with BRICS.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated:

“Together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS is shaping a multipolar world, which Belarus also advocates. We stand for a just world, grounded in respect and cooperation on an equal basis. As President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has emphasized, economy lies at the core of everything, which is why Belarus is particularly interested in advancing BRICS and securing permanent membership in this organization. Legislators possess significant tools to promote economic relations.”

Rachkov further noted that the growing economic influence of BRICS could lead to a shift in the traditional balance of power within international politics. The BRICS countries, representing emerging economies, have the capacity to challenge the dominance of Western nations in international relations, potentially resulting in a more diverse and balanced representation of interests on the global stage.