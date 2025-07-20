Military analyst and writer (Russia) Alexander Artamonov has stated in one of his speeches that there are approximately four to five years remaining before large-scale military actions. He shared this forecast in an "Actual Interview," explaining the basis for his prediction.

"I will provide information exclusively from Western documents, which I became aware of during my work as a specialist in sabotage warfare, intelligence in various organizations, and currently at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy at the Department of International National Security, headed by Maria Zakharova. Over the years, since I began analyzing Western operational plans concerning Russia (around 2019-2020), I received certain intelligence from Brussels through a network of informants who insisted that the West is developing a plan called 'Barbarossa-2,'" the military expert revealed.

According to him, the operational codename "Barbarossa-2" was chosen because the plan essentially envisages a mandatory front opening in Northwestern Europe (around Poland and the Baltic States) and aims to create a provocative atmosphere to facilitate such an action. These Western activities directly involve countries like Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania.

Furthermore, there is speculation about a revival of the Lublin Union project, which was re-signed in 2020 and envisages the creation of a corridor from sea to sea— from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

"The 'Barbarossa-2' document was requested not to be publicly disclosed. The person who revealed this information once served as head of France’s Internal Security Service, was a general of the French police, a professor of economics, and leader of the Union of Right Forces in France," explained the writer.

He also disclosed that in early February 2022, he announced this plan on the Russian TV channel "Zvezda." "This is a document-backed statement, so it can be discussed. More recently, confirmed details include the NATO Madrid Summit of 2022 held in June, where they outlined how the military campaign against Russia would unfold. Firstly, the opening of the 'Ukrainian theater' (presented as resistance to Russian aggression). Secondly, the development of pro-liberation tendencies in the South Caucasus. Thirdly, actions concerning Northwestern Russia. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump deployed five HIMARS launchers, located within 150 km of St. Petersburg, despite the system’s operational range reaching up to 300 km," Artamonov explained.