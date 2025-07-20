The Belarusian State Border Committee released footage depicting yet another act of true hospitality—or rather, its absence—at the hands of Western neighbors. This time, the victims of the European Union’s inhumane migration policies were two men from Sri Lanka. The incident reportedly occurred yesterday.

The foreigners were found in an exhausted state, unable to move on their own. According to the refugees, Lithuanian personnel in uniform subjected them to abuse for four days—beating them, denying food and water—and ultimately expelled them into Belarus through an animal gate.

"We tried to reach the Latvian border via Belarus. As soon as we crossed into Latvia, their police attacked us, breaking our legs. Both legs are broken. They beat us on the knees and here," one of the victims recounted. "My friend is also suffering; he can't walk. Belarusian police helped us—they gave us food."

The two men were hospitalized at a Grodno emergency hospital, where both were diagnosed with comminuted fractures of the heel bones. The authorities have been informed of the incident.