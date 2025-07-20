Belarusian Side Focused on Practical Cooperation with Iran Across All Sectors

Belarus and Iran are committed to building a strategic partnership. This was stated by Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives, during a meeting with an Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh, head of the working group of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran for cooperation with the National Assembly of Belarus.

The Vice-Speaker of the House noted that Belarus and Iran share a common understanding of ongoing global processes and are united in their aspiration to promote a just, multipolar world order. The countries have maintained diplomatic relations for over three decades, with regular high-level contacts.

In October 2024, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Presidents Belarus and Iran reached an agreement to deepen interstate relations. Furthermore, Belarus is interested in further strengthening parliamentary ties with Iran. The country highly values its strong relationship and mutual support with Iran within the United Nations and other international organizations.

Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated:

"Belarus regards Iran as a serious partner in the region, an active participant in international affairs, and plans to deepen its strategic partnership. The Republic of Belarus is known in Iran as a country with capacities in machinery manufacturing and food industries. Our colleagues are interested in the possibility of exporting poultry, beef, and dried milk."

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Belarus, added:

"We paid special attention to developing trade and economic cooperation. It is worth noting that the turnover increased by 14 % in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, bilateral trade is developing even more dynamically — with an approximate growth of 40 %."

Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh, head of the working group of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran for cooperation with the Belarusian parliament, emphasized:

"Iran and Belarus have excellent historical relations in various areas — diplomatic, political, economic, and cultural. We have been cooperating for many years and are moving along the right path."

On July 21, a meeting of the working group took place, where detailed discussions were held on how to further develop cooperation. The Belarusian side is focused on practical collaboration with Iran across all sectors of mutual interest.