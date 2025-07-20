3.74 BYN
Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Depicting Obama's Arrest
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Depicting Obama's Arrest
U.S. President Donald Trump has uploaded a video created by artificial intelligence, portraying the arrest of his predecessor, Barack Obama. In the footage, they are seen sitting together in the Oval Office, before Obama is led away by FBI agents to the tune of "YMCA" by The Village People—an upbeat song that Trump notably used during his presidential campaign.
At the conclusion of the video, the former president is shown sitting behind bars in an orange jumpsuit. It is worth noting that Trump shared this material without any accompanying commentary.