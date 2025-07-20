On July 21, within the halls of the Palace of Independence, Belarus’s President held a significant dialogue with Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Governor of the Samara Region. Their discussions centered on fostering joint projects across machinery and equipment manufacturing, agriculture, and aerospace sectors—exploring how Minsk can serve Samara’s interests and vice versa.

Alexander Lukashenko underscored Belarus’s openness to proposals, especially in establishing collaborative production ventures. He noted that Minsk is currently reassessing its diplomatic presence in Western countries to reallocate resources more effectively toward the East, including regions within Russia.

Belarus and Samara have long enjoyed a fruitful trading relationship. In 2024, bilateral trade approached nearly three billion dollars—one of the highest figures among Russian regions. Belarus supplies the Volga Federal District with tires, food products, tractors, and specialized machinery. Conversely, the region exports crude oil, batteries, and other chemical industry products to Belarus.

Separated by over 1,700 kilometers, Minsk and Samara are considered true industrial hubs of Russia—regions rich in history and economic might. During the Soviet era, the area was home to major factories, including those producing aircraft, bearings, metallurgy, and oil refining. Today, approximately 400 enterprises operate within the region’s economy.

The young governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, is no stranger to Minsk. Having previously served as Deputy Governor of Tula Region, he is familiar with the mechanisms of cooperation. Now, in his new capacity as regional leader, he is poised to make strategic decisions in a broader context.

President Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is eager to deepen collaboration, highlighting the compatible competencies of both sides. He stressed that the focus should not be on competition but on partnership, with an emphasis on joint ventures and shared development.

"Our relations are rooted in mutual respect and understanding. You have visited Belarus multiple times and are familiar with our country. We have received specific proposals for cooperation, and I want to assure you that we hold these in high regard and are always ready to support their implementation. If agreements are made, rest assured—they will be fulfilled. We have repositioned our diplomatic efforts—reducing presence in the West and expanding in the East, particularly within Russia. The diplomatic resources we have gathered are being redirected where they are most needed," declared Lukashenko.

He further outlined Belarus’s priorities: increasing non-commodity exports, boosting industrial cooperation, and producing our allied products. Belarus is prepared to establish joint enterprises, especially in Samara—a region with significant industrial potential and promising enterprises. The President expressed confidence that such cooperation would bring new competencies to Belarus and valuable, innovative personnel to the region, fostering the creation of joint products.

The trade volume between the two nations is substantial—nearly three billion dollars in 2024. Belarus supplies the region with products, tires, plastics, and machinery. Minsk’s automobile plant has been actively updating the fleet in Samara, delivering over 120 passenger vehicles in the past two years. Recently, the first batch of about 20 diesel buses arrived to upgrade Tolyatti’s urban routes, with more scheduled through the end of 2025.

Sergei Shulyak, Deputy General Director of MAZ (Belarusian Automobile Plant), part of the BELAVTOMAZ holding, highlighted the importance of cooperation in supplying trucks for municipal and road services. During the governor’s visit, demonstrations of this equipment were showcased, and prospects for participation in upcoming tenders for procurement were discussed.

Belarusian technology, such as Amkador equipment, BKM Holding trams, and lighting systems, are also being considered. Plans are underway to establish a Belarusian trade and service hub in the region. It’s worth noting that Samara boasts a thriving aerospace industry—producing, repairing, and servicing aircraft. The city is home to key enterprises of the Russian space sector, including Progress, TTM (Tolyatti Machine-Building Plant), and AviaCorp.

“Space exploration, rocket engineering, and aircraft manufacturing are areas of particular interest to us in Samara,” the President remarked. He added that Belarus collaborates with Russia on space projects, including the development of artificial satellites and various chips.

“We have been concerned about losing access to these technologies. Fortunately, our enterprises—such as Integral and BelOМО—continue to produce equipment for chip manufacturing. Today, we are self-sufficient; everything is flying,” Lukashenko noted.

He assured that all necessary resources are at their disposal and expressed keen interest in Belarusian expertise in rocket and aircraft engineering. “Thanks to agreements with the Russian President, Belarus has made significant strides in aerospace. For instance, we are jointly developing the 19-seat multipurpose aircraft ‘Osvoy’ and its components. We are committed to fulfilling our obligations and expanding our capabilities. Our repair facilities for aircraft, helicopters, and armored vehicles are being upgraded to the level of manufacturing—moving beyond repairs to actual production. We began with certain components in aircraft manufacturing and have now advanced to a higher level. We see many opportunities for collaboration with your enterprises,” the President concluded.

In response, Governor Fedorishchev expressed his enthusiasm for cooperation and gratitude for Belarus’s openness. He began by delivering an honorary message—an expression of the warm regard Samara holds for Belarus.

“Firstly, allow me to convey a message of respect: many residents of Samara send you their warmest greetings. You are well-loved, well-known, and frequently invited to visit. Having met with numerous agricultural producers and industrialists, I constantly hear: ‘When you visit Belarus, please invite Alexander Grigorievich to Samara,” shared Fedorishchev.

Lukashenko assured him of his respect for Samara and its people: “These are my people, our people. They would be ashamed if I failed to honor them here.”

The Belarusian leader also acknowledged his extensive experience working within Russian regions, including Tula Region, emphasizing that economic cooperation with Belarus has always been a priority.

Another promising avenue is agriculture. Despite Samara’s location on the Volga, its climate presents challenges—such as frequent droughts. Nevertheless, the region’s primary agricultural activities include grain cultivation and aquaculture, notably ginseng farming. Livestock farming is less developed but actively supported, especially among young farmers.

“We are closely monitoring the development of our agriculture sector. With the Minister, we brought about five leading figures from major agro-industrial companies. We see opportunities not only in machinery—highly demanded across Russia—but also in joint production of certain agricultural samples, as well as in educational initiatives. From next year, we plan to facilitate student exchanges with Belarusian universities, and we are encouraging our youth to consider Belarusian higher education institutions,” said Fedorishchev.

All points of mutual interest were also discussed at the government level. For example, Belarusian elevators are well known in Samara. The region’s elevator infrastructure requires modernization—around 6,000 units need replacement. Belarus has expressed readiness to explore joint production of elevators, signaling a commitment to expanding industrial cooperation.