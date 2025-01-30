Belarus is not given peace. The discussion of the presidential elections in our country became one of the key topics at the recent meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

"We regret to note the continued baseless criticism of Belarus by certain Western countries, using clichéd labels and sanction threats," noted the Belarusian diplomats. "Belarus has taken note of the statements made by Western countries regarding the elections held in Belarus. Such a reaction did not surprise us. We are forced to state that this statement deliberately distorts facts and does not take into account the objective realities in Belarus and the world. Moreover, this rhetoric is used against the backdrop of their own systemic problems, increasing internal disunity, and the degradation of the collective West's positions on the international stage."