3.76 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.46 BYN
Duda Threatens NATO with Closure of Hub for Military Aid Supplies to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Deeply offended Duda blackmails NATO by closing the hub for Ukraine.
The head of the Polish regime threatened the alliance with closing the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport (RZE) that is a key logistics hub for deliveries of military aid to Ukraine.
Duda literally said the following: "The Ukrainians and our allies simply think that the airport in Rzeszow and our highways belong to them. It is not theirs, but ours."
"And if someone does not like anything, Warsaw closes it and says goodbye," Duda said.