Duda Threatens NATO with Closure of Hub for Military Aid Supplies to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99a323f-619a-4c44-afb5-b51d8c45a27e/conversions/740ca23c-f9d9-4624-a3ae-08fac97ddf3b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99a323f-619a-4c44-afb5-b51d8c45a27e/conversions/740ca23c-f9d9-4624-a3ae-08fac97ddf3b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99a323f-619a-4c44-afb5-b51d8c45a27e/conversions/740ca23c-f9d9-4624-a3ae-08fac97ddf3b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e99a323f-619a-4c44-afb5-b51d8c45a27e/conversions/740ca23c-f9d9-4624-a3ae-08fac97ddf3b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Deeply offended Duda blackmails NATO by closing the hub for Ukraine.

The head of the Polish regime threatened the alliance with closing the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport (RZE) that is a key logistics hub for deliveries of military aid to Ukraine.

Duda literally said the following: "The Ukrainians and our allies simply think that the airport in Rzeszow and our highways belong to them. It is not theirs, but ours."