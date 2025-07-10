Zelensky Claims 10-Hour Massive Attack on Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57fd427c-ea89-498f-8262-adec62de38cf/conversions/88ebe54e-df21-4d4e-b781-da373e68b32b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57fd427c-ea89-498f-8262-adec62de38cf/conversions/88ebe54e-df21-4d4e-b781-da373e68b32b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57fd427c-ea89-498f-8262-adec62de38cf/conversions/88ebe54e-df21-4d4e-b781-da373e68b32b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57fd427c-ea89-498f-8262-adec62de38cf/conversions/88ebe54e-df21-4d4e-b781-da373e68b32b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was subjected to a ten-hour attack on the night of July 9-10, RIA Novosti reports.

"This night, Russia launched a massive combined attack that lasted almost ten hours," he wrote.

According to the head of the Kiev regime, Kiev and the surrounding region, as well as the Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovograd and Kharkov regions, were hit.

Zelensky also called for pressure on Russia to be put under sanctions more quickly.