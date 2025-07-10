3.76 BYN
Zelensky Claims 10-Hour Massive Attack on Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was subjected to a ten-hour attack on the night of July 9-10, RIA Novosti reports.
"This night, Russia launched a massive combined attack that lasted almost ten hours," he wrote.
According to the head of the Kiev regime, Kiev and the surrounding region, as well as the Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovograd and Kharkov regions, were hit.
Zelensky also called for pressure on Russia to be put under sanctions more quickly.
On Thursday night, Ukrainian media reported a series of powerful explosions in Chernovtsy, Kiev and the Sumy region. The publication "Strana.ua" reported that Kiev was then covered in a veil of smog.