Turkey Expects Third Round of Ukraine Talks to be Held Soon

The ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) said that they expect the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to be held in Istanbul in the near future, RIA Novosti informed.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct talks in Istanbul. The result was an exchange of prisoners. Russia also handed over the bodies of the dead servicemen to the Kiev regime. In addition, the parties exchanged draft memorandums on the settlement of the conflict. A Turkish diplomatic source previously reported that Turkey is waiting for a decision from Russia and Ukraine on the date of the third round of negotiations in Istanbul.

"We hope that in the near future with constructive results," the ruling party said when asked about the likely dates of the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine.