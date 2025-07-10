3.76 BYN
Politico: Europe Shocked by U.S. Ukraine Policy
European allies are shocked by another shift in U.S. policy towards Ukraine and harbor doubts about American leader Trump, Politico reports.
Specifically, the EU is concerned that U.S. support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains unstable. Some arms shipments have been halted without explanation, while others have resumed, but without any guarantees. Moreover, within the administration, there is confusion over who is actually managing the process: the White House, the Pentagon, or individual presidential advisors.
Most importantly, in August, the Pentagon plans to complete a new review of U.S. troop deployment in Europe. The results of this review could significantly alter the regional balance of power, potentially leading to a substantial reduction of American forces on the continent.