In an era of global upheaval, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for the preservation of national identity, culture, and traditions. He emphasized this point on July 10 during the ceremonial opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," according to BELTA.

"We are living in an age of profound change — perhaps the greatest in human history. We cannot predict what the world will be like tomorrow. This is the greatest challenge. But one thing we know for sure is that in this whirlpool of change, it is essential to preserve our identity, culture, and traditions. To safeguard them for all nations and peoples," stated Alexander Lukashenko.