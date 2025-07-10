Over 2,300 People Die in Europe Due to Extreme Heat in Past Two Weeks

More than 2,300 people have lost their lives across Europe due to intense heat over the past two weeks, according to a study by scientists from Imperial College London. The victims include residents of 12 cities, among them Milan, Paris, Barcelona, and London.

The highest mortality rates have been recorded among the elderly aged over 65.

According to researchers, in June, temperatures in some European countries occasionally exceeded 40°C.

One of the consequences of these extreme temperatures has been widespread wildfires. Over 18,000 people have been placed in isolation due to burning forests in Catalonia. Fires are also raging in Greece. Marseille and its surrounding areas are engulfed in smoke.