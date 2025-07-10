3.76 BYN
Lukashenko: Currently, There Is a Fight for Minds
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on July 10, during the ceremonial opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," that it is crucial for Belarusians to value what they have, according to BELTA.
"Recently, we’ve been talking a lot about artificial intelligence. I don't want to come across as a great expert in this area, but as soon as it appeared, I studied it. Advanced people told me: Mr. President, we don’t know where this will lead. My point is: keep your head in your own hands. There is currently a struggle for the minds and heads of our people. Once someone seizes your mind, everything will be decided. No military action can succeed if victory is in our minds. If we value what we have, nothing can scare us. Therefore, protect your minds! Especially those of your children," said Alexander Lukashenko.