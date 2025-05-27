Belarus to Send Humanitarian Aid to Tajikistan

Belarus announced its plan to provide humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan. The corresponding decree was signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, reports BELTA.

The Ministry of Architecture and Construction, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Bellegprom, and Belneftekhim have been tasked with ensuring the allocation and processing of materials for this aid. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are responsible for organizing its transportation.

The aid package includes medical equipment to equip healthcare facilities, as well as construction materials.

It is worth recalling that on April 13, several earthquakes were recorded in Tajikistan.