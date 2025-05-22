Belarusian delegation led by Igor Sergeyenko to make official visit to Egypt May 25-28

At the invitation of Hanafi Ali El-Gebali, Chairman of the People's Assembly of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Igor Sergeyenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, will visit Egypt during this period, according to BELTA.

The delegation includes Members of Parliament Sergey Rachkov and Yuri Panfilov, as well as representatives of Belarusian business circles — companies such as MTZ, MAZ, Belshina, and Amkodor-Mozha.

During the visit, meetings are scheduled between Igor Sergeyenko and Hanafi Ali El-Gebali, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriates Badri Abdelatti, the Minister of Investment and International Trade Hassan El-Hateeb, President of the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce Ahmed El-Wakil, and Deputy Chairman of the Arab Parliament Tarek Nasser. The Arab Parliament is the legislative body of the Arab League, comprising 22 member states.

The program also includes a visit to the company — importer of Belarusian equipment, Minsk Automobile Plant — and the signing of bilateral documents on the implementation of Belarusian supplies.