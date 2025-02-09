Belarusian delegation pays visit to Lebanon to discuss cooperation in all spheres

3.45 RUB
3.39 USD
3.52 EUR
Newsline
All
Shocking details of CIA secret experiments
Lukashenko: I have special relations with Muslims - complete harmony
Xi Jinping accepts invitation to participate in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
Gas prices in Europe exceed $620 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in two years
Ukrainian authorities to send 18-year-old boys to frontline
Deputies adopt new norms on childhood protection
Lukashenko appreciates social work of Church of Christians of Evangelical Faith in Belarus
Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves grow in January
Lukashenko: Values of Belarusian society are enshrined in Constitution
Alexander Lukashenko proposed to establish in Belarus centers of attraction for all religions
Alexander Lukashenko: All confessions live in Belarus in mutual respect, peace and harmony
Emir of Qatar congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory
President of Belarus expresses condolences over death of USSR People's Artist Oleg Strizhenov
Ukrainian drone damage apartment complex in Krasnodar
Lukashenko: Belarus and Iran have been friends and partners for many years
How much did USAID grants to Belarus amount to in millions of USD?
Lithuania to spend 1 million euros on "Information Security"
Trump "sinks" European Union. What could a trade war with US mean for Europe?
Karpenko on personal sanctions: This will not affect my professional activities in Belarus
What the President discussed with governors of Bashkortosrtan and Khabarovsk Krai