In Baku, Belarusian companies inked their initial agreements at the InterFood Azerbaijan exposition. Currently underway, this event marks a significant milestone in the exhibition’s jubilee year, with Belarus presenting a substantial delegation of 35 domestic enterprises spanning the food industry, mechanical engineering, and the petrochemical sector.

On the opening day, the Belarusian pavilion was visited by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who engaged with the showcased brands and explored the potential of Belarusian manufacturing capabilities.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has long been familiar with and appreciative of Belarusian products; only in Baku, six specialized stores feature Belarusian goods. For many years, Belarus has jointly produced tractors at the Ganja Automobile Plant, and just a few weeks ago, the two countries launched a collaborative assembly of elevators.

According to Minsk News Agency, InterFood Azerbaijan has established itself as a leading event in the Caspian region’s food industry, with a vibrant agenda of trade and economic cooperation. The forum gathered several hundred exhibitors from 17 countries, including Belgium, India, Italy, Canada, China, Turkey, and Russia.