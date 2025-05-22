Belarusian government delegation arrives in Libya

From food and equipment supplies to joint projects in education and medicine — the Belarusian government delegation, led by Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, is on an official visit to Libya.

An extensive business program is scheduled in Benghazi. The parties intend to discuss further cooperation in industry, agriculture, and healthcare. Libyan partners have expressed interest in Belarusian technologies, and Belarus is ready to share its experience.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, stated:

"Within the framework of the visit, the Belarusian delegation plans to discuss developments in the economic, humanitarian, and social spheres, as well as to activate interactions between the parliaments of both countries. Meetings are scheduled to review preliminary results and to intensify work in key areas that will ensure the unconditional implementation of agreements reached at the highest level — between our Head of State, Alexander Lukashenko, and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of Libya."