Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, commented on Poland and the Baltic States’ plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel mines, according to BELTA.

"Twenty years ago, when these countries joined the Ottawa Convention (the Internet remembers everything), you can hardly imagine the number of statements made by politicians from these nations emphasizing their commitment to the highest standards of a humane world. They pledged to fully contribute to the cessation of the use of anti-personnel mines, disarm themselves, and support others in doing the same, declaring this to be a lofty benchmark of humanity. Even Lithuania, through relevant programs in collaboration with Canada, assisted Belarus in destroying our stockpiles of mines. Polish politicians insisted that if we did not join the convention, we would be viewed unfavorably by the world," the minister remarked.

He highlighted the irony that these countries are now laying mines, warning of the potential consequences for themselves. "If a mine is planted somewhere, expect casualties among wild animals, migrants, refugees, or even local residents. This is the 'humane' nature of these governments today," noted Maxim Ryzhenkov.