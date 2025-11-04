Russian President Vladimir Putin considers response to United States' nuclear exercises

On November 5, 2025, at 17:45, news.by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the Security Council the response to the United States' nuclear exercises, as detailed by RIA Novosti.

According to Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, in October, the US conducted a drill simulating a preventive missile-nuclear strike against Russia. Furthermore, Washington plans to deploy missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with a flight time from Germany to central Russia of approximately 6-7 minutes.

Putin characterized the statements made by US leader Donald Trump about resuming nuclear tests as a serious issue. He added that the Security Council analyzed the remarks circulating within US ruling circles.

The President also emphasized that Moscow would be compelled to take appropriate actions if participants in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) decide to conduct nuclear tests. He underscored that Russia has no plans to withdraw from the treaty.

Vladimir Putin stated:

"Moreover, in my address to the Federal Assembly in 2023, I mentioned that if the United States or other parties to the agreement conduct such tests, Russia would have to respond accordingly."

Belousov, for his part, expressed the opinion that it would be prudent to begin preparations for full-scale nuclear testing immediately. He also noted that Washington is actively expanding its strategic offensive weapons.

"We should focus not only on the statements and remarks of American political figures and officials but primarily on the actions of the United States," Belousov said.

He warned that the potential abandonment of the nuclear testing moratorium by the US could undermine the entire global strategic stability system.

Meanwhile, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov requested Putin to allow time to prepare proposals regarding the possibility of Washington conducting nuclear tests.

"The situation is very complex and serious. We must approach this with caution, as many questions remain before making concrete decisions," he said.

Ambassador Alexander Darchiev sent a telegram to Russia regarding Trump's comments on nuclear testing.

As noted by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, deputies are concerned about Trump's statements about resuming US nuclear tests.

Today, Washington conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Base in California, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.