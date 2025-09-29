Chinese Ambassador to Belarus: Relations between Minsk and Beijing at All-Time High

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18f58feb-3ddf-48e5-9af5-533d83737d93/conversions/580a2ca9-bde9-467b-aa1a-e9b6572e95b5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18f58feb-3ddf-48e5-9af5-533d83737d93/conversions/580a2ca9-bde9-467b-aa1a-e9b6572e95b5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18f58feb-3ddf-48e5-9af5-533d83737d93/conversions/580a2ca9-bde9-467b-aa1a-e9b6572e95b5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18f58feb-3ddf-48e5-9af5-533d83737d93/conversions/580a2ca9-bde9-467b-aa1a-e9b6572e95b5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and China are demonstrating a unique example of partnership based on trust, sincerity, and respect for sovereignty—without hidden conditions or pitfalls. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov at a gala reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In less than 80 years, China has transformed itself from an agrarian nation into a global power. Today, it is the second-largest economy on the planet, the largest manufacturer, and a trading power, accounting for over 30% of global economic growth. China's achievements are unparalleled anywhere in the world.

The Chinese Ambassador to Belarus warmly welcomed the guests and emphasized that relations between Minsk and Beijing are at an "infinite height," particularly thanks to the active personal engagement of the two countries' leaders.

Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus:

"Chinese-Belarusian relations are currently at an unprecedented height under the leadership of our leaders – Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko. Our relations are constantly reaching new heights. They are expanding in virtually all areas, and mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, and understanding between our peoples are only strengthening."