EU Council Agrees to Phase out Russian Gas Imports

The Council of the European Union has agreed to phase out Russian gas imports. This will be achieved in stages. From the beginning in 2026, new contracts for the purchase of energy from Russia will be prohibited. A complete ban on imports will come into effect on January 1, 2028.

This decision failed to get the support of all EU countries. However, the agreement of all countries was not required for the phase-out plan to be approved. Nevertheless, the EU Council anticipates that Europe will not be able to compensate for the supplies. Therefore, the legislative body plans to consider a mechanism for suspending its own ban on Russian gas purchases.