Bodies of nearly 10,000 Palestinians remain buried under rubble of Gaza buildings

Nearly 10,000 bodies of Palestinians remain buried under the rubble of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. BelTA reports, citing the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.

According to a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense, the bodies of approximately 4,000 local residents have yet to be recovered from the rubble in Gaza City alone. He emphasized that specialized equipment is needed to search for the bodies, which remains unavailable in the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire.

On October 6, delegations from Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect on October 10.