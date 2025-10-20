Lukashenko Declares that Belarus and Libya Restoring Intensive Relations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab22b453-6350-4add-9751-6998f0c1b758/conversions/8018e39e-efe2-49f0-b6c0-8c2f87e8eecc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab22b453-6350-4add-9751-6998f0c1b758/conversions/8018e39e-efe2-49f0-b6c0-8c2f87e8eecc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab22b453-6350-4add-9751-6998f0c1b758/conversions/8018e39e-efe2-49f0-b6c0-8c2f87e8eecc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab22b453-6350-4add-9751-6998f0c1b758/conversions/8018e39e-efe2-49f0-b6c0-8c2f87e8eecc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Libya are restoring intensive relations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced this during a meeting with Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Colonel General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, BelTA reports.

"Dear Saddam, I would like to welcome you and your colleagues. Thank you for this visit. We truly have much to discuss. I would also like to thank you for the significant contribution you are making to renew our relations with the Libyan state," the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that Belarus and Libya had previously developed relations, and he had visited the country and met with the former leader. "We agreed on many things and accomplished a great deal. But for certain reasons, our relations were disrupted," he stated.

"Relations have been most intensively restored recently. I once again ask you to convey my best wishes to Field Marshal (Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Haftar– BelTA note)," said Alexander Lukashenko.