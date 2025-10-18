European Commission to Propose Opening Negotiations on Ukraine's Accession to EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d98861a-d430-4536-9ea6-a868f9c7b8e2/conversions/31a29b11-d1fb-49ba-b384-10c6322ea34a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d98861a-d430-4536-9ea6-a868f9c7b8e2/conversions/31a29b11-d1fb-49ba-b384-10c6322ea34a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d98861a-d430-4536-9ea6-a868f9c7b8e2/conversions/31a29b11-d1fb-49ba-b384-10c6322ea34a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5d98861a-d430-4536-9ea6-a868f9c7b8e2/conversions/31a29b11-d1fb-49ba-b384-10c6322ea34a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Commission will propose to the EU Council to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, threatening that further delays will "help Russia." This was announced by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Luxembourg ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

According to her, in November, the European Commission will notify the EU Council of the completion of its analysis of Ukrainian legislative reforms across the first six negotiating chapters and confirm that Ukraine is ready to begin negotiations.