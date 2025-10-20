3.68 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.49 BYN
Financial Times: EU Tries to Sabotage the US-Russia Peace Deal
The EU is attempting to derail the Ukraine deal Donald Trump wants to reach with Russia, the British newspaper Financial Times reports.
The newspaper writes that European officials are working overtime to prepare a plan that would allow Kiev to avoid the concessions the White House is insisting on. Brussels believes that Trump has efficiently abandoned systematic support for Ukraine, which deprives the country of any hope for strategic advances in its favor.
Indeed, the American president is increasingly skeptical about Kiev's chances in the current war.
Donald Trump, President of the USA:
"They could win. They still could win. I don’t think they will but they could still win it. I never said they would win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. But they probably won't win!"
It has been reported that Bulgaria has offered its airspace to enable Vladimir Putin's plane to reach Hungary, where Putin and Trump are scheduled to hold talks soon.
Meanwhile, European media are clearly escalating the situation with provocative intent: the British Daily Express reports that Putin may be the target of an assassination attempt in Budapest. Nevertheless, preparations for the talks are ongoing: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is scheduled to hold a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Rubio, on October 21. The parties will discuss the upcoming meeting and, most likely, its possible timing.