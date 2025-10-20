Financial Times: EU Tries to Sabotage the US-Russia Peace Deal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17246503-3a46-4874-9888-f6580d3c4954/conversions/f506f1ea-a259-4e6c-8ba9-00d02ac1467e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17246503-3a46-4874-9888-f6580d3c4954/conversions/f506f1ea-a259-4e6c-8ba9-00d02ac1467e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17246503-3a46-4874-9888-f6580d3c4954/conversions/f506f1ea-a259-4e6c-8ba9-00d02ac1467e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/17246503-3a46-4874-9888-f6580d3c4954/conversions/f506f1ea-a259-4e6c-8ba9-00d02ac1467e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU is attempting to derail the Ukraine deal Donald Trump wants to reach with Russia, the British newspaper Financial Times reports.

The newspaper writes that European officials are working overtime to prepare a plan that would allow Kiev to avoid the concessions the White House is insisting on. Brussels believes that Trump has efficiently abandoned systematic support for Ukraine, which deprives the country of any hope for strategic advances in its favor.

Indeed, the American president is increasingly skeptical about Kiev's chances in the current war.

Donald Trump, President of the USA:

"They could win. They still could win. I don’t think they will but they could still win it. I never said they would win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. But they probably won't win!"

It has been reported that Bulgaria has offered its airspace to enable Vladimir Putin's plane to reach Hungary, where Putin and Trump are scheduled to hold talks soon.