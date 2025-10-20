Lukashenko: Personal Example and Kind Words from Father Teach Respect for Elders

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to the people of Belarus on Father's Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"This holiday reminds us of the responsible role a man plays in nurturing and supporting children, shaping their successful future," the greeting reads. "A father's guidance and authority help to set correct life directions, achieve goals, and overcome difficulties."

The President emphasized that from generation to generation, a personal example and kind words from a father teach respect for elders, accountability for one’s actions, love and protection of the homeland, pride in its history, and appreciation for its achievements.

"I sincerely thank each of you for your hard work and care for the well-being of your loved ones, for whom you are a reliable support," he added.

Alexander Lukashenko wished everyone good health, peace, and prosperity: "May love, harmony, and mutual understanding always reign in your families, and may the light of children's joy and parental happiness illuminate our beloved Belarus."

