MEP Botenga Accuses EU of Double Standards

Speech after speech accusing the European Union of double standards and ignoring problems is rare in the European Parliament. When it does, videos of such speeches quickly gain popularity. In one such video, Belgian MEP Marc Botenga spoke. He reminded his colleagues of the bombing of Iran and the lack of response from the European community.

Marc Botenga:

"Why didn't you condemn or even mention the fact that it was the United States that withdrew from the nuclear deal? It wasn't Iran, it was the United States that withdrew from the nuclear deal. And finally, why didn't we, as the European Union, condemn the illegal US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties and which complicated, not facilitated, nuclear diplomacy?"

"And we say, 'Hey, guys, we're the good guys, we care about nuclear non-proliferation and human rights,' while we're making the situation worse. We're imposing sanctions that harm ordinary Iranians," he added.