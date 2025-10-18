news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7853902a-5f5b-4746-8ffe-03de32d2bb02/conversions/17316490-4bab-44ee-8d20-efca874155e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7853902a-5f5b-4746-8ffe-03de32d2bb02/conversions/17316490-4bab-44ee-8d20-efca874155e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7853902a-5f5b-4746-8ffe-03de32d2bb02/conversions/17316490-4bab-44ee-8d20-efca874155e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7853902a-5f5b-4746-8ffe-03de32d2bb02/conversions/17316490-4bab-44ee-8d20-efca874155e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Moscow and Washington continue to prepare the ground for future negotiations. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, "deep and truly serious" diplomatic work is currently underway to prepare for a meeting between Russian and U.S. leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

However, the EU wants to disrupt any peaceful action in Ukraine and has resorted to active subversive efforts.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also told about the plans to disrupt the Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest. He stated that the overwhelming majority of EU politicians are interested in continuing the war and will therefore do everything possible to prevent the summit from taking place. However, the diplomat assured that Budapest, for its part, will do everything in its power to ensure the success of the upcoming meeting.