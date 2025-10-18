Lukashenko: Ambitious, energetic actions are needed in cooperation between Belarus and Mordovia

Ambitious, energetic actions and breakthrough projects are needed in cooperation between Belarus and Mordovia. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on October 20 during a meeting with Artem Zdunov, Head of the Republic of Mordovia of the Russian Federation, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that this, his second meeting with the head of the Russian region, provides an opportunity to outline new plans and milestones for bilateral cooperation.

"We need ambitious, energetic actions in the economy. And, of course, worthy breakthrough projects," the President said.

According to him, trade turnover between Belarus and Mordovia in 2024 amounted to just over $130 million, and "this is far from the limit, given the industrial base" of both sides.

Regarding trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Mordovia, since 2020, the highest volume of trade was in 2023 – $161.6 million. In 2024, it amounted to almost $134 million, while Belarusian exports almost reached $39 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to 2023.