Belaya Rus Party and Communist Party of Cuba Sign Roadmap for Cooperation

The Belarusian party "Belaya Rus" and the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) signed a roadmap on areas of interparty cooperation. The signing ceremony took place at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba building in Havana during the visit of the Belarusian party "Belaya Rus" delegation to the Republic of Cuba, BelTA reports.

The document was signed by Olga Chemodanova, Chairperson of the Belarusian party "Belaya Rus," and Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee for Organizational Affairs.

The roadmap outlines a specific action plan in the areas of politics, economics, youth affairs, and international relations. The document aims to implement the agreement on mutual exchange and cooperation signed on June 26, 2025, in Minsk during an inter-party meeting timed to coincide with the official visit of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to Belarus.

The signing of the roadmap continued the development of friendly Belarusian-Cuban ties and marked the political outcome of the visit of the party delegation, led by Chairperson Olga Chemodanova, to the Republic of Cuba.

The parties committed to coordinating their actions internationally to strengthen the sovereignty of Belarus and Cuba. The document also stipulated mutual visits, the exchange of political information and details on significant international events planned in Cuba and Belarus, and the mutual study of party-building experiences.

According to the Belaya Rus party, certain provisions of the roadmap are devoted to interaction with government agencies and businesses to expand trade and economic ties between Belarus and Cuba.

In the area of youth policy, regular online meetings and delegation exchanges are planned between the Iskra youth movement and the Union of Young Communists of Cuba.

The roadmap aims to deepen cooperation between the two parties, serves as a party strategic planning document, and outlines the priorities of the Belarusian Party "Belaya Rus" and the Communist Party of Cuba.

The official visit of the Belarusian delegation to the Republic of Cuba began on October 13. Among numerous meetings, the key one was the meeting with the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

The President of the Republic of Cuba noted that holding such talks with the leadership of Belarus's leading political party demonstrates the excellent bilateral and interparty relations. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez emphasized the importance of such talks in the context of strengthening cooperation between Minsk and Havana, noting that building ties with Belarus is a priority for Cuban foreign policy.

The Cuban leader recalled his recent visit to Minsk and participation in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum in June 2025, particularly his meeting with "his friend and brother," Alexander Lukashenko. "Despite the visits of several state leaders, the President of Belarus devoted significant time to the Cuban delegation. We had very fruitful conversations, and in his speech at the summit, he expressed kind words about our country," the President of the Republic of Cuba said.

Olga Chemodanova particularly noted the courage of the Cuban people, who for over 60 years have resisted external aggression and an economic blockade, defended the ideals of social equality and justice, and fought for the right to follow their own independent path. She believed that such a strong sense of national dignity, a desire for sovereignty, and the building of a just world order unites Belarus and Cuba, which are allies on the international stage.

"Without a doubt, the partnership between our parties will contribute to the development of relations between our countries. No geographical distances or blockades will hinder our friendship," Olga Chemodanova expressed confidence.

At the end of the meeting, at the suggestion of the Belarusian delegation, the parties agreed to hold a series of events in Minsk dedicated to the ideological and political legacy of Fidel Castro and to mark the centenary of the legendary comandante's birth.