Lukashenko proposes making a film about Lee Harvey Oswald

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed making a film about Lee Harvey Oswald, who is believed to have assassinated US President John F. Kennedy. The head of state made this statement at a meeting with Artem Zdunov, head of the Russian Republic of Mordovia, BelTA reports.

"You know how to do this. We would be very interested in sharing experiences and assisting with personnel. We are currently devoting a lot of attention to cinematography. Cinema is the most important of the arts. I know there is a plan to make, I believe, a multi-part series about Oswald. We would be very interested in this and could offer our services, a location, and seek funding for what I'm sure will be a fascinating film," the Belarusian leader said.