EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Increasing Pressure on Russia

On October 20, EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss increasing pressure on Russia, including measures against the so-called shadow fleet and sanctions.

At the same time, the Energy Council will be held simultaneously, where the European Commission hopes to secure a decision to ban the purchase of all types of gas from Moscow, including LNG, after 2027. Hungary and Slovakia are opposed.