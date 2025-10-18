3.70 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.49 BYN
EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Increasing Pressure on Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On October 20, EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg to discuss increasing pressure on Russia, including measures against the so-called shadow fleet and sanctions.
At the same time, the Energy Council will be held simultaneously, where the European Commission hopes to secure a decision to ban the purchase of all types of gas from Moscow, including LNG, after 2027. Hungary and Slovakia are opposed.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the Council wants to destroy the region's energy supply security. He will also speak at the EU Council meeting against continued arms supplies to Kiev.