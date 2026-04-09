Chinese Foreign Ministry: Bilateral Relations with Belarus Have Reached a Solid Level

China stands ready to work with Belarus to continue the progressive development of relations for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. The prospects for relations between Minsk and Beijing were commented on April 10 by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In response to a question from the First Information Channel, spokesperson Mao Ning noted the positive dynamics of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson:

"In recent years, under the strategic leadership of the two presidents, bilateral relations have reached a solid level, with cooperation in various fields steadily deepening. Last year, bilateral trade reached $8.86 billion, an increase of 5.5%. We stand ready to work with Belarus, guided by the important agreements reached by the two heads of state, to continue the progressive development of bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples."