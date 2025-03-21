A delegation from the Balkan state is currently visiting Minsk, showcasing their commitment to open dialogue and mutual trust. Today marks the final day of a busy program for the official visit of the parliamentary delegation, led by the Chairwoman of the Assembly of Nations, Srebrenka Golić. The foreign guests have conducted a series of bilateral meetings and visited various industrial, cultural, and social sites.

We continue to strengthen our partnership ties and build bridges towards mutual understanding, and our friendship is only growing stronger! Today, the parliamentary delegation was introduced to a national sanctuary that is a contemporary of sovereign Belarus and one of the spiritual symbols of our independence—the Memorial Church in Honor of All Saints.

The crypt of this sanctuary is filled with soil from historical battlefields, making it a unique Museum of Remembrance, where each exhibit reflects the tragic pages of history. During negotiations, Speaker of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova, emphasized that cooperation between Belarus and the Republic of Srpska is rooted in historical foundations and Slavic brotherhood.

Additionally, the parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Srpska met with the presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus today. At an exhibition, the Balkan guests familiarized themselves with our latest developments, paying particular attention to the field of machine engineering. Both the Republic of Srpska and Belarus are keen on developing collaboration in scientific domains, driven by the closeness of their economic interests and industrial orientation.