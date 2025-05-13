First referendum in history of sovereign Belarus was held On May 14, 1995

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cefa2455-831b-4364-87f2-4860fd66b8bb/conversions/6f25942f-f0d7-46bd-ba3a-f180167577f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cefa2455-831b-4364-87f2-4860fd66b8bb/conversions/6f25942f-f0d7-46bd-ba3a-f180167577f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cefa2455-831b-4364-87f2-4860fd66b8bb/conversions/6f25942f-f0d7-46bd-ba3a-f180167577f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cefa2455-831b-4364-87f2-4860fd66b8bb/conversions/6f25942f-f0d7-46bd-ba3a-f180167577f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On May 14, 1995 the first referendum was held in the history of our country - a historical event that determined the further course of development of independent Belarus and laid the foundations of its stability.

On this day the nation voiced support for Alexander Lukashenko, the strategist who took responsibility for the future of the country in trying times.

Several key issues were put to the vote. Belarusians had to decide on state symbols, the status of the Russian language - whether it will be equal to the Belarusian language, decide on the path of economic integration with Russia, and also changes to the Basic Law of the country, which would allow early elections if the parliament systematically or grossly violates the Constitution. The people voted in favor of the amendments with more than 80% support.

After the referendum, Belarus started to move forward confidently. The economy stabilized, the country established strategic partnerships, and strengthened its independence in the international arena.