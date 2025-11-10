Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov stated that Belarus supports speedy reopening of border with Lithuania

"The President was briefed on the situation developing at the border and on the measures taken by the Belarusian side to quickly resolve this situation and reopen the border crossings. This is primarily in the interests of the people – citizens of Belarus, Lithuania, and third-country nationals who used this border for their travel. The President has given appropriate instructions to expedite the process of restoring normal relations with the Lithuanian side regarding the functioning of the state borders," the minister said. "Belarus fully supports the speedy restoration of the normal functioning of the Belarusian-Lithuanian state border. This includes the operation of all border crossings provided for by our legal framework, and the restoration of normal interaction between the relevant services ensuring the functioning of the border."