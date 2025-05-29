The global forum has concluded in Moscow — XIII International Meeting of High Representatives overseeing security issues.

"During bilateral meetings, many expressed great interest in the proposal put forth by the Belarusian side, which I announced during the plenary session before all participating nations. I reminded everyone that, at the initiative of our President, Belarus has proposed the development of a document within the framework of shaping a new architecture of Eurasian security — a Charter of Multipolarity and Diversity in the 21st Century. This document is currently under review. The initiative, entirely Belarusian in origin, aims to contribute to the formation of a new security architecture," stated Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus.

"We expressed our gratitude during bilateral talks to our Chinese strategic partners, who also showed interest in this document and are ready to engage in its development — in fact, they have already begun working on it. Our initiative is a practical step aimed at contributing to Eurasian security," he said.

Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries participated in the event — a significant portion of the world’s nations. They came to Russia to forge strong political and military ties in the interest of peace and global stability, standing against the aggressive minority that ignored the forum, despite invitations extended to representatives of the unfaithful West.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu:

"We discussed new trends and currents — I might call them new shades of democracy. And in these new shades, the elections in Romania and the developments surrounding the preparations for the elections in France stood out. There’s the arrest of one person, a criminal case against another. Today, many have come to understand, not only through our conference but through real-life events, what genuine democracy looks like. Here it is — this is real democracy, in its true form."

During the forum, Belarusian representatives held several bilateral meetings with delegations from China, Turkey, Myanmar, Serbia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Russia. The countries of the Global South and East showed enormous interest in Belarus’s experience in ensuring security and countering Western sanctions. This was emphasized by the Secretary of Belarus’s Security Council at the conclusion of the forum.

Additionally, Alexander Volfovich and Sergey Shoigu coordinated their efforts in bilateral cooperation, discussing a range of security issues within the Union State.