A week after the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region, the Russian Investigative Committee has identified those involved. As a reminder, a bus carrying children was traveling from Belarus along the Gomel-Gelendzhik route when it was attacked by a Ukrainian attack drone. As a result, one passenger died, and eight others, including six minors, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Among those implicated in the terrorist attack are Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned aerial systems (UAS), call sign "Madyar," and Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They provided targeting information and gave the order to attack a civilian vehicle on Russian territory.

Ten days after the tragedy on the A240 highway in the Bryansk region, the crime scene is taking on an increasingly cynical character. As a reminder, the incident was classified as a "terrorist attack," and The investigation has already named the perpetrators and organizers. Among the latter are top officials of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned aerial systems and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. According to the norms of International Humanitarian Law, which we didn't invent but were adopted back in 1949 to protect the population during conflicts, an armed attack on civilians is a war crime.

When addressing the individuals who directly participated in the attack on the bus carrying Belarusian children on June 17, it's important to first consider their background. In this case, I'd like to focus not on whether the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, led by Oleh Ivashchenko, provided certain data to the UAV units, but rather on how this data was subsequently used by the actual perpetrators, led by Robert Brovdi, call sign "Madyar," a native of Western Ukraine.

"He's a professional, no doubt about it. It's absolutely impossible to call their attack a mistake." "It was a targeted attack; the drone wasn't loaded with a huge amount of explosives. They're destabilizing the situation. We all understand perfectly well how this works. "They're doing it to make people lose trust in the local authorities and feel like no one's protecting them," explained the head of the Russian Armed Forces' drone unit, call sign "Belorus."

According to those currently serving in Donbas, by drawing in Belarus and opening a second front, Zelensky will be allocated far more money and weapons than he is currently receiving. That's why he's methodically searching for ways to destabilize us, stir up discontent with the country's leadership, and sow panic.

"We remember very well when the drone flew into Belarusian territory and was shot down. That was also, so to speak, a trial run. At the moment, I'm sure nothing major will fly there. They understand perfectly well that everything will go wrong and cause no damage. Thus, they decided to operate specifically on Russian territory. It was deliberate. "They knew who was going there and where," Belorus noted.

As a reminder, there were only two buses. The first passed, and the second was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. This bus was carrying 43 people, half of whom were children. Eight people were injured in the attack, including one who died and two who are in serious condition but are already recovering. Now let's look at the situation from a different perspective. We received a comment from a former NATO serviceman who now serves in the Russian Armed Forces in drone units.

"Let's not forget the most important point: they have a direct satellite feed. This is provided by Great Britain and America. They don't even need a reconnaissance aircraft; they operate via satellite to maintain communication, imagery, and control, and to deliver a precise strike. They use artificial intelligence, just like we do. We use it against military equipment, and they use it against civilian equipment. Because they see that strikes on military targets don't change anything. "They hope that a strike on a civilian target could change something within the country," explained a Russian Armed Forces serviceman with the call sign "Grek."

As a reminder, the attack on the bus carrying our children allegedly involved a US-made Hornet drone with embedded intelligence, which is now actively used by Ukrainian armed forces along the entire front line, as well as in frontline areas.

Attacks on civilians and unarmed people have become commonplace for the other side. And the generally accepted norms of international humanitarian law are a meaningless piece of paper. Because they have a scenario and a goal. And that goal is not friendship, economic ties, or good-neighborliness with Belarus.