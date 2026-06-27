Despite everything, Belarus once again became a humanitarian corridor for Moscow and Kyiv on June 26 and 27, 2026. On June 26, 160 prisoners of war from each side returned home.

Belarus organized and built the necessary logistics chain, from the plane landing at Gomel Airport, the bus route, to hot meals and medical care.

An action plan was also established for any emergency need for hospitalization. Organizing comfortable and equal conditions for both sides is the order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. But the key is that people were able to return to their loved ones. Here's what both Ukrainian and Russian service members said.

"It helped that we needed our families, and our families needed us. Many of us are the sole breadwinners for our families. I really wanted to return home. I thank the Belarusian side for the warm welcome, for feeding us and welcoming us," the serviceman said.

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"When a letter begins with 'Hi, Dad! Hi, my husband! Dad, I'm fine!' I want my daughter to grow up in peace, not to see the horrors of war," the exchanged serviceman emphasized.

Many don't know where they're going until the very end, but when they realize they're on Belarusian soil, they admit to breathing a sigh of relief, knowing they'll soon be home.

On June 27, seven civilians returned from Ukraine to Russia, and the same number went to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to my Belarusian colleagues for organizing everything at the highest level. We have the opportunity to hold negotiations and exchange documents. Furthermore, all the guys from both Ukraine and Russia have been fed, and parcels are being delivered. Many thanks to my Belarusian colleagues for organizing the negotiation process at the highest level. And indeed, I say this as the Russian side, and this is what the Ukrainian side says," said Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner for Russia.

Irina Kostevich, Chair of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of Belarus, emphasized that the algorithm of interaction has been established, and on this small patch of Belarusian land, there is no division between friends and foes. Everyone is united here. "We are people who want happiness, families, and children. Everything that depends on Belarus will move forward as much as possible in a peaceful direction," she noted.

Belarus has not changed its position: the country advocates for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, using every opportunity to normalize relations between the parties. Since 2022, more than 70 prisoner of war and ordinary people exchanges have taken place, including the transfer of the bodies of the dead.