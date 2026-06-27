Agrodrones, AI Startups and Songs in Belarusian: How Youth Driving Belarus Forward

On 28 June, Belarus celebrates Youth and Students Day — a holiday dedicated to those whose ambitions, ideas, and talents are helping move the country forward. In his congratulations, President Alexander Lukashenko noted that the younger generation is confidently making its mark in science, culture, sports, and volunteer work.

Belarus has more than 1.6 million young people aged 14 to 30. Far from fitting the stereotype of passive consumers of content, today’s Belarusian youth are actively creating. With access to global knowledge and modern technologies, they are turning ambitious ideas into real projects.

One striking example is 18-year-old Maksim Paripa from Baranovichi. The school student developed a comprehensive digital platform that combines unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), field sensors, and artificial intelligence. The system provides farmers with precise recommendations on when to sow, irrigate, and fertilise their fields. Digitising one field takes approximately three days.

This is the first such integrated digital solution in Belarus designed specifically for small and medium-sized farms. The platform is currently being tested in several agricultural enterprises in the Brest Region. Due to current legislation not allowing the civilian use of drones, Maksim built a working prototype using a 3D-printed platform.

His project was recognized as one of the best at the national competition “100 Ideas for Belarus”. Maksim has already created an educational project and is now developing an innovative solution for Belarusian healthcare.

Another young entrepreneur, Alexander Lukashevich, created an artificial intelligence assistant that helps business founders automate company operations. The platform allows businesses to shift most processes to automated systems, significantly reducing the need for manual work. His startup attracted $90,000 in investment from Belarusian business angels — one of the first public deals of its kind in recent years. Alexander began his journey in the youth startup community StartUp Space at Belarusian State University.

Nineteen-year-old singer Mikhalina Khvesyuk has been involved in music since the age of three. She wrote her first song at 12 and is now preparing to release her debut solo album. In her work, she combines modern pop music with authentic Belarusian motifs and lyrics in the Belarusian language — something she believes is still underrepresented among young audiences.

“Many young people listen to Western or Russian music, but our Belarusian songs and poetry are not as popular. For me, this was both strange and upsetting, because I love my country and our Belarusian language,” Mikhalina said.

Young people make up nearly one-fifth of Belarus’s workforce. More than 239,000 are studying at universities, around 120,000 at colleges, and another 70,000 are receiving vocational training. The majority work in information technology, services, public administration, creative industries, sports, and entertainment.

Minsk, home to almost every fourth young person in the country, currently holds the status of Belarus’s Youth Capital and will become the Youth Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2027.

State support plays a major role in helping young talents develop. From assistance to young families to presidential funds and innovation programs, Belarus creates conditions for young people to realize their potential. As a result, the new generation is developing advanced digital solutions for agriculture, launching successful technology startups, and creating music that promotes Belarusian culture.