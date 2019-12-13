II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is unique

The II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security starts on October 31. It will last until November 1. Preparations for it began after the end of the I Minsk International Conference.

What is unique about the II Minsk International Conference and what results are expected from it? This was told by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz.

Anatoly Glaz, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"This conference will be larger. The guests include Minister of International Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, ministers of foreign affairs, heads, top officials of the largest integration associations of our region, heads of leading analytical centers of Greater Eurasia, heads of the foreign ministries of a number of countries. We will try to make the discussion even more inclusive."