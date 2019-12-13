3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is unique
The II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security starts on October 31. It will last until November 1. Preparations for it began after the end of the I Minsk International Conference.
What is unique about the II Minsk International Conference and what results are expected from it? This was told by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz.
Anatoly Glaz, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
"This conference will be larger. The guests include Minister of International Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, ministers of foreign affairs, heads, top officials of the largest integration associations of our region, heads of leading analytical centers of Greater Eurasia, heads of the foreign ministries of a number of countries. We will try to make the discussion even more inclusive."
The conference will host a presentation of the concept of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century. There will also be a separate working session where they will discuss the ideas of the concept and listen to proposals from like-minded people, partners and allies.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All