Inauguration of Belarus' President scheduled for 25 March
The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will be held on 25 March, BelTA has informed citing the Central Election Commission.
Pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, the Oath of Office of the President shall be taken in a solemn ceremony attended by members of the Presidium of the Belarusian People's Congress, deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic, as well as judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court not later than two months from the date of the President's election.