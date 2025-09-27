Watch onlineTV Programm
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Arrives in Belarus

In the coming days, Minsk will become the center of significant diplomatic activity. The Belarusian capital is set to host several major events simultaneously — the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and the International Exhibition "INNOPROM Belarus."

Delegates from various participating nations continue to arrive at Minsk National Airport, among them representatives from Iran. One of the first international guests to step into Belarusian soil was Mohammad Atabak, the Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran.

