Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Belarus and Armenia

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Belarus and Armenia. This was announced by Pezeshkian's political adviser Mehdi Sanaei on his page in the social network X.

"Pezeshkian will leave for a two-day trip to Armenia and Belarus on Monday evening, August 18. The goals of the trip include strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade, and signing documents. These two trips were planned for early July, but were postponed," Mehdi Sanaei wrote.